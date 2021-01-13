Soldier arrested for allegedly having an affair with a 14-year-old girl at a Burma Camp

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian Soldier is laughing at the wrong side of his mouth as he has been arrested for having an affair with a 14-year-old girl at Burma Camp, Accra.

We are told the said Soldier following his arrest has been arraigned before the court and charged with defilement. He, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Court presided over by Mrs Adelaide Abui Kadey, remanded the Soldier identified as Okyere into Military custody to reappear on January 27.

From gatherings, the complainant is a 53-year-old labourer of the Ghana Military Police residing at Burma Camp, Accra.

Below has the very information on why he the Military man was arrested and brought before a court.

The prosecution said the victim is a 14-year-old JHS Student, living with the father who is the complainant in the case.

Detective Sergeant Aniagyei said Okyere was also residing at Burma Camp and that the complainant and Okyere worked in the same Regiment and were very good friends.

The prosecution said between July and September last year, Okyere took advantage of the friendship between him and the complainant and paid visits to the complainant’s house.

He said whiles the complainant was away, Okyere enticed the victim into their room and had intimate intercourse with the victim in a sofa chair.

The prosecution said on another occasion, Okyere made love with the victim on the complainant’s bed.

He said not satisfied with the intimate advances, Okyere took the victim to a nearby bush about 200 meters away from the victim’s house and had an affair with her.

The prosecution said on December 15, last year, the victim’s elder sister questioned whether she was a virgin and the victim denied being one.

This, the prosecution said made the complainant suspicious and he asked the victim who broke her virginity and she mentioned Okyere as the one who had been having sexual intercourse with her.

He said on December 16, last year, the complainant reported the matter to one Military Police and they arrested Okyere who was detained in a guardroom.

The prosecution said the Military Police issued a medical form to the complainant to seek treatment for the victim at any government hospital.

The prosecution said a medical report was submitted on the victim after medical examination on January 2, this year.

He said later, the complainant, the victim and Okyere were brought to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Accra by the Military Police.