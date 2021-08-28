- Advertisement -

WO II, Robert Doku, a serving military officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills, has allegedly committed suicide.

WO Doku’s limp body was found Friday dawn hanging by a rope tied to a tree in the bush at Burma Camp, headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

No reason has immediately been offered for Doku’s alleged suicide.

According to sources at Burma Camp, that the police were called to the crime scene to begin investigations, while the body has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation.

WO II Robert Doku previously was stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot.