Soldier husband catches wife in bed with another man; Serves them cake

A married military officer returned from work to catch his wife having intercourse with another man on their matrimonial bed.

Despite being caught red-handed in the act, the cheating wife initially lied that her boyfriend was an electrician who had come to fix their spoilt socket.

Upon further interrogation, she admitted to cheating on her husband and confessed to sleeping with her boyfriend on her matrimonial bed.

Soldier

Feeling disappointed and betrayed, the military officer immediately went out to get his wife and her boyfriend a cake.

He fed them a part of the cake and later pronounced them as a husband and a wife.

A video from the incident has surfaced online and the wife can be seen profusely sweating.

Watch the video below to know more.