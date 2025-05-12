type here...
News

Soldier shoots girlfriend and her daughter to death

By Armani Brooklyn
Sheila Mokaya

KENYA – A Kenyan female teacher at the Mukunguni Junior Secondary School in Lamu Central has been shot to dead by her soldier boyfriend.

As reported, Sheila Mokaya and her 5-year-old daughter were shot to death by her boyfriend, who later turned the gun on himself.

READ ALSO: Slayqueen phone snatcher gets disciplined

- GhPage

Sheila had been posted to the school in August 2023.

The shocking incident has left the community reeling, with three lives lost in an instant.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the horrific act, which has sparked outrage from all and sundry.

Investigations into the tragedy are currently ongoing.

READ ALSO: Dr Likee’s fake obituary poster goes viral

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Lady cleaning boyfriends name tattooed at her back

Lady erases boyfriend’s name tattoed at her back after breakup

Lady assaulting her friend

GH lady lashes her friend for wearing her dress without permission

GhPageNews

TODAY

Monday, May 12, 2025
28.6 C
Accra

Also Read

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning

TGMA26: Full List Of Winners

Ghanaians verbally lash Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

Benedicta Gyamfiwaa

I am sorry- Sammy Gyamfi apologizes for giving Nana Agradaa money

GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways