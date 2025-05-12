Soldier shoots girlfriend and her daughter to death

KENYA – A Kenyan female teacher at the Mukunguni Junior Secondary School in Lamu Central has been shot to dead by her soldier boyfriend.

As reported, Sheila Mokaya and her 5-year-old daughter were shot to death by her boyfriend, who later turned the gun on himself.

Sheila had been posted to the school in August 2023.

The shocking incident has left the community reeling, with three lives lost in an instant.

Authorities are yet to establish the motive behind the horrific act, which has sparked outrage from all and sundry.

Investigations into the tragedy are currently ongoing.

