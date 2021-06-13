type here...
‘Solid guy’ – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo receives praises after clashing with Shatta Wale

By Kweku Derrick
Entertainment journalist and analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has been lauded by some showbiz stakeholders and fanatics for displaying courage and maturity when he clashed with Shatta Wale on UTV’s United Showbiz on Saturday.

Arnold had chastised Shatta Wale on the previous edition of the show, saying the dancehall icon is “one of the most inconsistent and confused artistes”, on the back of the latter’s State of the Industry Address.

During this weekend’s edition of the show, he reiterated his statement when Shatta appeared as a guest and the contents of his address were being discussed.

Shatta however took offence to Arnold’s criticism and flared up as he heckled, intimidated and insulted the Entertainment Pundit on countless occasions.

Despite the verbal abuse and thinly-veiled threats, Arnold maintained his composure and rather focused on the issue under discussion.

Following the clash, Arnold is being hailed by many for standing up to Shatta Wale.

Check out some of the reactions below.

