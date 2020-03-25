Some celebrities are being paid to say they have coronavirus – Cardi B

- Advertisement -

American rapper, songwriter, television personality and actress Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar better known in showbiz as Cardi B has added her voice on the global pandemic, covid-19.

READ ALSO: Abraham Atta ignored Yaa Jackson after she tried to catch his attention

The outspoken rapper went on Instagram Live on Saturday night where she shared her own cabal theory about the COVID-19 outbreak. She has more to say.

During her IG Live, Cardi also questioned whether celebrities are being paid to say they have the infectious disease.

Remember several top celebrities have come forward to reveal they have coronavirus including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Bravo’s Andy Cohen, and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant. But not everyone has exhibited symptoms, which has Cardi bewildered.

To her, all the above-mentioned celebrities might have been paid to come to the public and say they have the coronavirus because they seem so calm and yet no symptoms of the coronavirus have been seen on them.

READ ALSO: I will never be an ambassador for Covid-19 for free – Shatta Wale

“I’m starting to feel like y’all ni99a as is paying ni99as to say that they got it, and if y’all are paying ni99as to say that they got it, pay me too,” she said.

The “Press” crooner previously went viral with her fulminate about the coronavirus. Her video was remixed by DJ iMarkkeyz and turned into a song, which is now set as debut on the Billboard charts.

Cardi also revealed in her live Instagram Video that the coronavirus has caused her to delay the release of her new single.