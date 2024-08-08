Some directors have spiritually plotted against Dr Likee to destroy his career – Insider blows alarm (Video)

Movie director and producer, Oh John, has wildly alleged in an explosive interview that some directors in the movie industry have spiritually plotted against Dr Likee.

As alleged by Oh John who claims to know more about the plot of these evil directors, they contacted him to join the master plan to sink Dr Likee’s career.

According to Oh John, these directors are bent on destroying Dr Likee’s career by employing all the available means.

Oh John who spoke with vigour asserted during the interview that he refused to join the plot because he hadn’t worked with one of the directors.

The movie director made these revelations concerning Dr Likee’s recent claims of quitting skit-making.

In the worst of Oh John, it’s the spiritual plot of the directors against Dr Likee that’s pushing him to leave the movie industry.

