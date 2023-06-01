Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

In the course of reacting to the trending reports that FBI operatives are currently after him, Shatta Wale has ignited a very hot debate on the internet.

According to the ‘Biegya’ hitmaker, he knows some Ghanaian musicians who are into the notorious cocaine business.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale finally speaks following the trending reports that FBI operatives are after him

As wildly alleged by the African dancehall king, most of our A-list musicians travel abroad with cocaine and officials at the Kotoka International Airport are aware of this shady business.

He dared the officials at Kotoka International Airport to come out and rubbish his claims if he was telling lies.

This isn’t the first time an industry person has alleged that most out celebrities indulge in all kinds of illicit business to finance their flashy lifestyles on the gram.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale is using SHAXI to cover up his illegal money – Showboy alleges

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale and Medikal on Interpol watchlist over Hajia4Real’s case