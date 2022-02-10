Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere under fire as some Ghanaians push for them to be sacked from GhOne TV; this is why

- Advertisement -

Broadcast journalists with GhOne, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere have come under severe criticism following a post they made about the E-LEVY cake.

In separate posts, the two alluded to the fact that the E-LEVY cake, which was presented to the Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, to mark his 65th birthday, was presented by the Minority.

In fact, Nana Aba and Serwaa had intimated that the NDC MPs in parliament presented the customized E-LEVY cake to the Majority Leader and turned back to score political points.

Well, it had emerged that the posts they made were not factual. On the back of that, GhOne issued an apology to the Minority Caucus and the people involved.

Subsequently, Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere had deleted their claims; but some Ghanaians feel that was not enough.

These individuals are calling for Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere to be sacked from GhOne for putting out misleading posts without fact-checking them.

According to them, if a journalist has been jailed for publishing a piece of false news, then the best punishment for Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere was for them to be sacked from the station.

These agitations and rants have dominated the Twitter trends as many vent their displeasure at the two.

@itz_afellay wrote: Kwabena Duffour should sack Nana Aba and Serwaa for posting that fake and misleading news. It was deliberate,Nana Aba has a offer from Gabby Asaase radio,she wan tarnish the image of EIB Network. SACK NANA ABA AND HER CARTEL

@MPKwarteng_ wrote: Disregard the blunt lies of Nana Aba Anamoah and her slaying club on the e-levy cake. The Minority MPs did not gift anybody a sachet water, more to talk of a gargantuan cake. It’s a decoy by the CLUB to cause disaffection for the minority MPs. Treat it with the deserved contempt.

@lips_pi wrote: EIB NETWORK and their cohorts (Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere) have all deleted their frivolous E-levy cake allegation against NDC’s minority. They are exposing themselves.