Events are turning out very chaotic and bloody at some areas where the voting exercise is ongoing.

In yet another bad news received, some NPP members have allegedly stormed East Legon at Christian Centre Polling centre to steal ballot papers.

In a video obtained, the voice over said “the NPP squad came to the voting spot to steal the ballot papers to go and vote secretly then return it”.

Voters in the queue waiting to vote at the area rushed to the NPP members who had already placed the ballot papers in their private vehicle in an attempt to drive away, thereby creating a chaotic scene.

