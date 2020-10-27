Some pastors and politicians are planning to kill Kennedy Agyapong – Prophet Nhyiraba

- Advertisement -

In the words of Prophet Nhyiraba, “some pastors and politicians are planning to assassinate Ken Agyapong, hence he should be extra careful”.

Prophet Nhyiraba who is said to have predicted the collapse of the church building at Akyem Batabi recently in an interview made these statements.

According to him, the maverick politician needs to step up his game as he’s the next to be wiped out from the face of the earth by some people close to him.

It’s almost that time of the year again when men of God drop prophecies of what is expected to happen in future. This here comes another.

Adding on, he[Prophet Cephas Nhyiraba] said those planning evil against him include pastors because of his recent exposé of some pastors.

Prophet Nhyiraba in the same interview disclosed that a popular Kumawood actor would soon kick the bucket adding that his death would shock the whole entertainment industry.

He explained that he questioned the God why he was showing this to him and it responded that there would be death to hit the Kumawood movie industry.

It continued that the death would happen this year (2020) and this actor’s death is as a result of the evil things and deeds he has been engaged in for a long time.

He adds the only means the impending death can be prevented is for the actor in question stop all the evil things he is doing.