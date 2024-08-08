Former Electoral Commission boss Charlotte Osei has for the first time opened up about the threats she received while still in office.

According to her, despite carrying out her role as EC Chairperson well without any malice, she received threatening emails from unknown people which sometimes gets her asking how the people managed to get her email address.

She went on to say that at some point, security officers called to warn her about the threat to her life and that she needed to take her security very seriously.

Charlotte Osei mentioned that she was not the only person going through those challenges as her children were also not spared by members of the public.

She said: “There were threats through the mail. Sometimes the security agencies will call and caution you that there were some threats so be careful”.

“My family had a very difficult time because I had young kids and sometimes they were abused in school.”