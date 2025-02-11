Member of Parliament for Bimbila and Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has disclosed that if not for the timely intervention of the security services there would have been a coup in Ghana.

According to him, when intelligence was picked on the people trying to topple the government, the security forces sprung into action by following and recording the coup plotters for a year.

“You don’t know what’s going on. In 2019, I watched people planning; we set up people, they followed the people for one year; and what was the plan?

Let’s make sure Ghana is ungovernable. So they will buy grenades and do other things and start bombing places. These are national security issues, so I will tell you off-air.

Do you think Burkina did not have so many radio stations? Guinnea did not have radio stations? or Mali did not have radio stations? They have so many radio stations, so why didn’t the radio stations save them? There are so many things that can happen.

What I feel is that you should have a loyal, dedicated Armed Forces that will stand and fight for the country regardless of who comes,” he said.

According to him, the soldiers are conscious of the nation’s predicament and are making every effort to guarantee a comfortable life.