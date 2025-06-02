type here...
Some workers at Despite Media have not been paid in the past 4 months- Bongo Ideas reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah’s best friend, Bongo Ideas has brought to the limelight that things are not the same as they appear on the surface when it comes to the life of business tycoon, Despite.

Despite his riches, Bongo Ideas has alleged that some workers at the Despite Media, naming Okay FM, UTV and Peace FM are going through hell.

Bongo took to his official Facebook page to expose the business tycoon following the launch of the latter’s museum which became a topic of online discussion.

According to Bongo Ideas, some workers in the Despite Media, despite their diligence are yet to receive their remuneration.

Bongo stated that it has been 4 months since some of the workers received their salary, however, all their cries and complaints have been swept under the canopy.

Meanwhile, Dr. Osei Kwame Despite is yet to respond to such allegations leveled against him by entertainment critic, Bongo Ideas.

- GhPage
