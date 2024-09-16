General Overseer and Founder of Pottersville Church Ambassador Bishop Sam Owusu has revealed the alleged root cause of the woes of comic actor Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng aka Funny Face.

Funny Face for the past week has always been trending on social media following his current relapse where he keeps on insulting people including his kids with his baby mama Vanessa.

According to the Prophet, the genesis of Funny Face’s problem began when a friend of his brought him wee toffee to take just to make him go mad.

He went on to say that Funny Face got this revealed to him in a vision about his future struggles and how to avoid that from happening but he paid deaf ears to it and worse of all became disobedient towards God.

Bishop Sam Owusu during a sermon in church added that Funny Face’s problem is more spiritual than physical making his relationship with Vanessa to end up this way.

He said: “It was wee toffee for more than five years now, the guy cannot recover. A friend just gave him a wee toffee and ate it, and became mad. He was going to church and prophet told him— I see someone giving you a toffee but he denied because he said he’s not a kid so what is he using a toffee for.”

Watch the video below: