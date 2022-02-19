type here...
I need someone to sleep with me and buy me a new iPhone – Lady offers herself cheap to men

By Kweku Derrick
iphone lady offers sex for iphone
A young lady has taken to social media to sell herself cheap, stating that she needs a man to have coitus with her in exchange for a new phone – an iPhone to be specific.

In a world where a small thing like an iPhone is dignified as a luxury, it is not surprising that young girls of this era find it prudent to offer themselves to men as commodities to get what they want.

The lady, identified as Badgal Dara on Facebook, said she recently lost her phone to thieves, and to replace it without delay, she is willing to open her legs for anyone ready to take her offer.

She further warned social media moralists not to judge or criticise her over her statement if none of them was willing to meet her demands.

