Someone will die at Akwatia if you try NPP- Okatakyie Afrifa threatens NDC

Media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa has sent a threatening message to the NDC ahead of the upcoming Akwatia by election.

Okatakyie Afrifa speaking during the recent episode of his show threatened the NDC not to let what happened at Ablekuma North not to repeat itself.

Okatakyie Afrifa claims this time around, they, the NPP would be facing the NDC boot for boot even though they are not in power.

He noted that, it is better the NDC does not start at all because of they start, they might not be able to finish it.

He warned that, if care is not taken, blood will flow during the Akwantia by-election.