“Something for the boys”: Amaarae puts boobs on display in see-through mesh top – PHOTOS

America base Ghanaian songstress and writer, Ama Serwah Genfi, known in the Showbiz world as Amaarae has caused a stir on social media with raunchy her photos.

She posted some photos of herself on social media that has generated a freeze mode on the internet.

The pictures showcase the diabolical singer in a black see-through mesh top with her breasts in full view for all to see.

The top she wore bore the inscription “I love cowboys” while the post was captioned “Honk if you are a cowboy”.

The recent viral post has garnered mixed reactions and diverse perspectives with some applauding her confidence while others questioned the appropriateness of such a display.

This, however, is not the first time the singer has been daring with her outfits. Known for her fearless self-expression, Amaarae’s looks and content have always celebrated self-acceptance and embraced individuality.

Check out the pictures below.