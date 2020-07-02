I think about something unrelated and that helps stay on for 45mins long when having sex - Wanlov stated

Musician and one half of music duo FOKN Bois Wanlov da Kuborlor has revealed that he has a special remedy that helps him last longer during sexual intercourse.

According to the musician in an exclusive interview with Fiifi Pratt on Accra-based Kingdom FM, stated that he can last for more than 45 minutes when having sex with his partner.

When he as asked by the host on how he is able to stay that long on a lady, he revealed that he mostly think about things during that period and that is what helps him.

Also Read: Wanlov Kubolor goes naked on IG Live to teach his fans how to bath well

Explaining his point, he revealed that when he starts having sex he thinks about traffic situations in some part of the country.

He continued that, after thinking of traffic for some time he shifts his attention unto something else like table tennis or lawn tennis so he wouldn’t bring his focus back to what he is doing.

Watch the video below:

Also Read: Medikal would soon cheat on Fella Makafui – Wanlov

Wanlov added that too much of thinking about one particular thing can make one loss his strength adding that one can bring his attention back to the lady look at her one more time so he can regain his strength to fire well.