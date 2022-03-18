type here...
"The truth won't kill you" - Abena Korkor tells Stephen Appiah after...
Entertainment

“The truth won’t kill you” – Abena Korkor tells Stephen Appiah after denying sex with her

By Kweku Derrick
Abena Korkor - Stephen Appiah
Abena Korkor has hit back at Stephen Appiah following his press statement denying her claims of ever having sex with the football legend.

The former captain of the Black Stars in his address Wednesday described the viral publications on social media as “false, baseless, unfounded and fanciful conjectures” by Abena Korkor.

Abena Korkor who claims her sex partners took advantage of her bipolar disorder to sleep with her later rendered an unreserved apology.

Just when we thought the dust on the matter had settled, she has returned with yet another malicious write-up suggesting Stephen Appiah’s denial of their sexual encounter is not factual.

In a new post, the controversial social media influencer and former TV3 presenter urged the former Juventus forward to be careful about his management, who are obviously behind the official statement they issued on his behalf Appiah denying he ever slept with her.

She wrote: “Managers of celebrities must learn cyber forensics. I am just healing but in an unpredictable manner. Therapy is opening cans of worms. Stephen Appiah don’t let your management destroy you. Sometimes the truth won’t kill you. Me, one Miss Abena Korkor”

    Source:GHPage

