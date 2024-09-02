Sometimes, Twene Jonas’ insults are valid looking at the developments in other countries – Dormaahene (Video)

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II has openly stated that Twene Jonas’ insults on our political and traditional leaders are sometimes valid.

According to Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, looking at how incompetent our political leaders are; Twene Jonas’ insults on them can not be totally condemned.

The revered Chief made this personal disclosure by citing how developed the West is meanwhile Ghana has enough resources yet is still under-developed.

As clarified by Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu, he doesn’t support Twene Jonas’ insults but we can’t fault him at the same time because our leaders are very incompetent.

The Dormaahene also added that anyone who has travelled to America will be angry at our leaders for failing the citizenry.

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II dropped this controversial statement while having a chit-chat with NDA inside her house in the US.

Watch the video below to know more…