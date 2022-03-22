type here...
My son is innocent of the crime levelled against him – Mother of killed policeman

By Qwame Benedict
Stephen Nyame
The mother of Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame has granted an exclusive interview and revealed that her son who is alleged to be one of the policemen behind the bullion van robberies in the country is innocent.

Speaking on Court Nkomo TV, she stated that her son is not an armed robber as the police have made the country believe with their statement.

According to her, Corporal Nyame is from a poor family and up until his death they still lived in poverty and wondered how he would be an armed robber and they would be living in poverty.

She went on to say her son was killed by the police just to protect and prevent the main culprit from facing justice.

Watch the interview below:

Corporal Stephen Kwaku Nyame according to the official press release from the Ghana Police Service is one of the people behind the bullion van robberies in the country.

It continued that it was their operations that led to the death of Corporal Emmanuel Osei the policeman on duty with the bullion van before the robbery.

    Source:Ghpage

