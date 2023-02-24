type here...
Son kicks his mum out of his house because of his girlfriend
Son kicks his mum out of his house because of his girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Son kicks his mum out of his house because of his girlfriend
A young Nigerian man who’s currently based in the US has done the unthinkable and landed in the bad books of many social media users.

In a video which has since gone viral on social media and received a lot of angry reactions – The young man can be seen kicking her own biological mother out of his house because of his girlfriend.

Commentary surrounding the trending video reports that the young man has impregnated his girlfriend and wants her to come and live with him inside his two-bedroom apartment.

Apparently, he had one room to himself while his mother had the other to herself but since her girlfriend who is pregnant and due for delivery is now coming to stay with him – He insists he needs privacy for his new family.

In the sad video, the shocked mother can be heard in the background pleading with her son to consider his decision of kicking her out but he played deaf all along.

Meanwhile, the guy claims to have housed his mother for the last 16 years and it’s now time for him to start his own family.

Some social media users who have come across the video and know the family have also alleged that the guy’s younger sister, who lives nearby, recently gave birth to a child, but the mother has blatantly refused to move in with her despite her suffering from post-partum depression.

    Source:Ghpage

