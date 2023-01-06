- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man with a lionheart is in the grips of police in Nigeria’s Kwara state for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting a ransom of N2.5m.

Issa Naigheti was apprehended around Kambi area of Ilorin by officers attached to the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara police command.

The spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi said the suspect confessed to the crime under interrogation.

Okasanmi said “the suspect confessed to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom”

He further revealed that the case would be transferred to Oyo State, which is where the crime took place.

His age is immediately unknown.