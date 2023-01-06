type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNigeria NewsSon kidnaps father and collects N2.5m ransom
Nigeria News

Son kidnaps father and collects N2.5m ransom

By Kweku Derrick
Nigeria boy kidnaps father-ft
- Advertisement -

A young Nigerian man with a lionheart is in the grips of police in Nigeria’s Kwara state for allegedly kidnapping his father and collecting a ransom of N2.5m.

Issa Naigheti was apprehended around Kambi area of Ilorin by officers attached to the anti-kidnapping team of the Kwara police command.

The spokesperson of the command, Ajayi Okasanmi said the suspect confessed to the crime under interrogation.

Okasanmi said “the suspect confessed to having conspired with two others to kidnap his father, Bature Naigboho in Igboho/Igbeti area of Oyo State and collected N2.5m ransom”

He further revealed that the case would be transferred to Oyo State, which is where the crime took place.

His age is immediately unknown.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, January 6, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    62 %
    3.5mph
    30 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News