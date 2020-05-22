- Advertisement -

The former husband of gospel musician Obaapa Christy popularly known as Pastor Love has been dominating the headlines in recent times.

Several allegations has been levelled against the man of God but he rubbished all the claims.

Well, in a video sighted by GhPage.com, the 18-year-old son of Pastor Love and Obaapa Christy has revealed how he saw his father worshipping idols in his room.

According to the boy, he heard noises in his father’s room and decided to find out what was going on.

Pastor Love’s son also disclosed that he met his father standing in front of a drawer performing some sort of rituals.

The boy further stated that before he chanced upon his father performing the rituals, he has had dreams about it.

According to him, his father’s attitude changed towards him which was why he decided to come live with his mother.

This comes after Prophet Manasseh claimed that Pastor Love hired 4 macho men to rape his ex-wife, Obaapa Christy amid several allegations.

However, in reacting to these allegations, Pastor Love explained that some people are just bent on tarnishing his image and will deal with them at the right time.