My songs are lifesavers, it saved 3 people from committing suicide – Opanka

Tema-based rapper Opanka, in an interview on Accra FM, told the host, Nana Romeo, that his songs are lifesavers as it saved 3 people (only those he knows, it could be more) from committing suicide.

He was particular about his song titled ‘Hold On’ which featured another multi-talented musician, Kofi Kinaata. The song was released on 30th April 2020 (based on the first appearance on YouTube stream).

Giving an account on the 3 persons who nearly committed suicide, Opanka said his song “Hold On’ was played by a mutual friend of his in the USA who also had a friend with him.

He revealed; the particular friend to his own friend had thoughts of taking his life until the song was played in the room they were. He quickly broke down to tears and had a change of mind. He’s now held on to life again.

Adding on the 2nd, he revealed that the song saved his friend who changed his mind of committing suicide after listening to the song.

The 3rd person, was his friend’s sister also changed her decision to commit suicide after she listened to the song.

Wow! what a powerful testimony by the rapper. I’m sure he’s proud that his songs at least have saved someone instead of dragging them to the mud in life such as alcoholism and doing bad things.