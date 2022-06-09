- Advertisement -

Ghanaian veteran musicain, Sonni Balli has reportedly died according to authored by Mark Darlington.

According to Mark Darlington who the CEO Black Kulcha Music, Mark Darlington, he even wished the deceased musician a happy birth just this Monday only to hear about his death this morning.

Mark captioned a photo of the musician: “SONNI BALLI How could you do this bro! I wished you a happy birthday just this past Monday! This is not fair! I am devastated and heartbroken! How???? Sonniballi RaggaDon is gone!!!…”

At the moment, the cause of Sonni Balli’s untimely demise is yet to be known. Stay tuned for more on this sad story.