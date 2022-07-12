- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall act Sonnie Balli who kicked the bucket a few weeks ago has been laid to rest in London.

Family and friends are commemorating the late musician’s life today, July 12, 2022.

The Stockwell Methodist Church, located at Jeffreys Road in London, SW4 6QX, is the venue.

Sonni Bali was buried at the Stretham Cemetery in Tooting, London, SW17 OLT (Garratt Lane).

See the funeral poster below:

Sonnie Balli

The musician real name Sonny Akonor Jnr was reported dead on June 9th 2022 just three(3) days after his 44th birthday.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.