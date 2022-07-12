type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentSonni Balli laid to rest in London
Entertainment

Sonni Balli laid to rest in London

By Qwame Benedict
Samini makes an apperance at Sonni Balli funeral
Sonni Balli
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Dancehall act Sonnie Balli who kicked the bucket a few weeks ago has been laid to rest in London.

Family and friends are commemorating the late musician’s life today, July 12, 2022.

The Stockwell Methodist Church, located at Jeffreys Road in London, SW4 6QX, is the venue.

Sonni Bali was buried at the Stretham Cemetery in Tooting, London, SW17 OLT (Garratt Lane).

Also Read: Cause of Sonni Balli’s death revealed

See the funeral poster below:

Sonnie Balli

The musician real name Sonny Akonor Jnr was reported dead on June 9th 2022 just three(3) days after his 44th birthday.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 12, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    77.4 ° F
    77.4 °
    77.4 °
    83 %
    2.6mph
    75 %
    Tue
    77 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News