Sonnie Badu denies taking $50,000 for performance at launch of National Cathedral in USA

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaians blast Sonnie Badu for getting a tattoo on his arms
Ghanaian gospel singer, Sonnie Badu has refuted claims of receiving $50,000 as payment for his ministration during the National Cathedral fundraiser in the United States of America in 2019.

With the recent controversies that have surrounded the construction of the national monument, there have been multiple media reports alleging that artistes who performed at the fundraiser in Kumasi were paid GH?30,000 each.

The gospel musicians are Diana Hamilton, Diana Asamoah, Daughter’s of Glorious Jesus and Jak Alolome. But Diana Hamilton and Jak Alolome have denied the claims.

On his part, Sonnie Badu is said to have received the whopping amount to perform at the fundraising event in Washington DC for not more than five minutes.

This allegation was brought to the attention of the gospel musician on Twitter by a user with the handle @cecil_kwabena who wrote:

“I’m sure the handlers of @SonnieBaduuk will alert him to clear the air whether he allegedly took $50,000 for singing 5 minutes 15 seconds at the launch of Ghana National Cathedral in USA.”

Sonnie Badu replied to the tweet by saying: “Wow, thanks for alerting me, I was not given a dime… Not even a seat for me and my team. We stood outside.”

The ‘Baba’ singer later released a press statement through his management to this effect.

Sonnie’s management noted that the organizers of the fundraiser explained to the team that the programme was a charity event and that they would give them something, but he and his team left right after the performance.

Read Sonnie Badu’s statement below:

    Thursday, June 23, 2022
