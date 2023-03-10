Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musicain and evangelist, Sonnie Badu, has taken to the internet to show off the riches he has acquired so far in life.

The founder of the Sonnie Badu Foundation, which provides aid to underprivileged children in Ghana and other African countries is the owner of two sleek Mercedes Benzes, a GMC SUV and a plush mansion in Atlanta (USA).

Flaunting a GMC SUV and a customized number-plated Mercedes Benz on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, the prosperity minister and philanthropist hinted that the “toys” were up for a thorough clean-up.

The man of God captioned the ‘fire’ photos as;

“Dreams do come true.. car wash day for the toys .. I pray for you that everything you have dreamt about becoming will become a reality in Jesus name,”

In another tweet also, the founder and general overseer of Rock Hill Chapel also shared a snapshot of his other Mercedes Benz cars and revealed that it was his favourite car brand.

“I love black cars what’s your favorite color? I also love Mercedes I don’t do any other … what’s your fav car? I dreamt this now I live it by God’s grace … you are next in line,” he added.

