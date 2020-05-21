Sonnie Badu agrees to see the late Apraku’s children through school

Multiple award-winning gospel musician and renowned preacher Dr Sonnie Badu have responded to calls made by the family the late Apraku, promising to cater his children’s education.

READ ALSO: Apraku My Daughter was a fetish priest and a wizard – Evangelist Akwasi Awuah reveals

Apraku My Daughter was reported dead yesterday afternoon after a video of him had gone viral the previous day, in which he was seen drunk and poor.

Following this, the Ghanaian-UK based preacher pledged his full support to him on social media because he (Apraku) is still God’s property.

Sonnie Badu with his positive plans to offer help to the late preacher, could not see his good intentions materialize as the preacher was confirmed dead shortly after the news reached the deceased’s family.

As a means of still proving the love for the late man of God, he went further to pay for the ambulance and mortuary services of the clergyman.

READ ALSO: I warned Apraku My Daughter but he failed to listen – Ex-wife

However, reacting to the humble appeal made by a family member, Sonnie Badu expressed his plan to foot the educational expenses of the late preacher’s children, directing his assistants to collect their details.

Dr Sonnie Badu also called for anyone who wished to join him in sponsoring the family of the late preacher to do so.

God bless you Dr Sonnie Badu.