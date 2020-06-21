type here...
Sonnie Badu, Moesha Boduong and others share photos of their fathers to celebrate them

Today June 21st happens to be a special day set aside to celebrate fathers for their support in the upbringing of their wards.

Trust our Ghanaian celebrities not to disappoint when it comes to special days like this as they would take to their social media pages to share pictures of their fathers.

Ghpage, today decided to visit the pages of some popular Ghanaian celebrities to see what message(s) they have for their fathers on this special day.

The likes of Sonnie Badu, Moesha Boduong, Afia Schwarzenegger and others decided to share some recent photos with heartwarming captions to celebrate their fathers.

Check out some screenshots below:

Afia Schwarzenegger and Father
Sonnie-Badu-and-his-father
Sonnie-Badu-and-his-father

Lydia Forson-Father
Lydia Forson and Father
Moesha-and-dad
Moesha-and-dad

Shatta Wale and Dad
Shatta Wale and Dad
Sarkodie-and-his-dad
Sarkodie-and-his-dad
