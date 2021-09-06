Sonnie Badu receives Lifetime Achievement Award from President Joe Biden & Vice

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian UK based Gospel singer Sonnie Badu has once again earned a prestigious award that has got everyone applauding him.

This time he has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Joe Biden, the current United States President and his Vice Kamala Harris.

The Gospel Musician, Pastor (lead Pastor of Rockhill Church in Atlanta, Georgia) and author, shared this wonderful piece of news earlier today on his official Instagram Page.

He captioned the post(video): “Another great honor bestowed upon me. I am truly humbled to receive a presidential life time award from #Biden and #Harris … This particular one is dedicated to my son. And to @tiuauniversity thank you for making it happen… I love you. #PresidentialLifeTimeAward #GlobalImpact.”

The preacher some time ago was in the news over allegations of him buying fake Doctorate Degrees in 4 months from Trinity International University Ambassadors (TIUA).

Netizens continued to put Sonnie on blast after the news went viral. They questioned the timeframe within which he (Sonnie Badu) obtained the degrees and the merit on which it was awarded to him.

The institution in question, however, reacted to the claims via a press statement. The institution (TIUA) confirmed the singer earned the degrees in the spate of four months.

KINDLY FIND BELOW THE FULL STATEMENT:

“Trinity I.U.A is an accredited member of the World-Wide Accreditation Commission of Christian Education Institutions, and National Association of Private Theological Institutions (NAPTI). TIUA are members of the National Bible College Association (NBCA), The Adult Higher Education Alliance (AHEA), and Academic Council for Educational Accountability (ACEA).

TIUA has elected Biblical Accrediting Agencies because of our desire to remain free from the control of Federal, State, or private agency controlled by the same, that will not allow complete Religious Freedom in our curriculum and student body. TIUA desires to remain separate and thereby maintain our religious prerogatives and freedom to compose courses and design degree programs that are in accordance with our Biblical convictions and beliefs.

In the United States, the U.S Department of Education states that accreditation itself is a voluntary process. There is no mandate by federal law for a school, college, or university to be accredited, to be recognized. It is a standard but not the rule. Each accreditor has their own unique standards and, thus there is no national consistency in institutional accreditation. Accreditation in the United States is awarded by non-US governmental agencies. Institutions of higher education are permitted to operate with considerable independence and autonomy. Consequently, American educational institutions can vary widely in the character and quality of their programs.

TIUA makes no claims, implied or otherwise, that our educational programs, courses or curricular are the same as offered by secular state colleges and university. TIUA is not affiliated with the U.S Department of Education. Credits and Degrees earned at TIUA are for those in Christian service.

Therefore, any degree that has been earned by our students (including Sonnie Badu), are in alignment with the State of Georgia religious exemption authority to receive degrees from associate to doctoral degrees. Our institution prides itself in the quality of education tailored for each of our students i.e. including their extensive body of work in ministry. Therefore, no student cannot obtain any major degrees including a PhD in four months. TIUA did not issue any earned degrees to a student in a four-month period. Every earned degree acquired, must be obtained through hard work and with the time prescribed by the university.”