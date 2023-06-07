- Advertisement -

The Archbishop Charles Argyin Asare-Nogokpo issue is getting heated up by the day as Ghanaians are anticipating the next move by both sides.

The chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare are currently engaged in a clash.

The Nogokpo community was reportedly referred to by Archbishop Agyinasare as the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” during a recent sermon, which sparked the case.

Indigenes of Nogokpo have called out the Archbishop to apologise for his comments which the Archbishop has done in his Sunday, May 28, 2023, service.

During the May 28 service, Archbishop Agyinasare explained that his comments were never meant to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region as a whole.

He explained that he only sought to refer to an experience he experienced in the area when he held a crusade there.

Archbishop Agyinasare further apologised for the issues surrounding the statement he made and said he remained committed to serving Ghana as a spiritual leader.

The chiefs and residents of Nogokpo have however given the clergyman a 14-day ultimatum for him to report and engage in peace talks or face their wrath.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has urged members of the church to continue to join the one-week fasting and prayers to enable them to break through every obstacle towards new levels of victory.

READ HIS POST ON FACEBOOK BELOW

Gospel musician and Man of God Sonnie Badu has added his voice as he peacefully tries to intervene, beseeching all groups to seek peace and understanding.

Sonnie Badu has reacted to the Nogokpo controversy via Social media. In the post, Dr Sonnie issued a disclaimer that he is reacting based on his own accord but not Agyin Asare.

According to Sonnie, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, saying that every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated – they can cause mischief.

He added that In this case, like the bursting of the tires, Agyin Asare’s comments were more spiritual than physical which we understood.

The Rockhill Church Overseer, Dr Sonnie Badu however suggested to Archbishop Agyin Asare that he build a school for the people of Nogokpo to add to what they already have.

READ THE FULL STATEMENTS OF DR SONNIE BADU

Dear Elders of #Nogokpo,



I greet you in peace. Thank for receiving this message, as I will get straight the point. I am not a member of Perez dome and I haven’t spoken to Bishop in many years and he has not employed me to do this. However, i think this is going a bit too far ..



Bishop came back and explained into details (with wisdom), how the event transpired; and he went on to explain that his wife is from Volta and his kids bares Ewe names. This shows how much he loves and values the Volta region.



Sirs, in all honesty, I don’t think what Bishop described in his sermon was strange to any of us. The first time – I ever heard of your town, was when A media personality took to social media to let us know she took some people there for certain doings. However, that wasn’t a surprise as we know not to joke with Volta gods ?



Sirs, again, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, because every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated – they can cause mischief..



In this case, like the bursting of the tires .. It’s was more spiritual than physical which we understood..



With that being said, Sirs, I believe Bishop has done a lot of charitable work in the Volta region (and there has not been any press release on his philanthropy).



In conclusion, I think this is a perfect time for use to know more about your bown and all the good things going on there… I come in love and one day I will like to visit nogokpo for a concert ??..



And Dear Bishop,pops I think I have an idea. Let’s build a school for the people of Nogokpo.to add to what they already have , We know how the story will be told for years to come ….. The people were upset and so he built a school to show love ?… Love you very much BISHOP… Agin Asare



We love Bishop Agin Asare .. He is a father worth emulating.. And we love the people of Nogokpo, you all are incredible..



LET PEACE, LOVE, and RESPECT reign.. I believe even the gods of #Nogokpo will agree with me … ???



My Name is DR SONNIE BADU ….