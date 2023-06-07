The Archbishop Charles Argyin Asare-Nogokpo issue is getting heated up by the day as Ghanaians are anticipating the next move by both sides.
The chiefs and elders of Nogokpo in the Volta Region and Archbishop Charles Agyinasare are currently engaged in a clash.
The Nogokpo community was reportedly referred to by Archbishop Agyinasare as the “demonic headquarters of the Volta Region” during a recent sermon, which sparked the case.
Indigenes of Nogokpo have called out the Archbishop to apologise for his comments which the Archbishop has done in his Sunday, May 28, 2023, service.
During the May 28 service, Archbishop Agyinasare explained that his comments were never meant to denigrate the people of Nogokpo and the Volta Region as a whole.
He explained that he only sought to refer to an experience he experienced in the area when he held a crusade there.
Archbishop Agyinasare further apologised for the issues surrounding the statement he made and said he remained committed to serving Ghana as a spiritual leader.
The chiefs and residents of Nogokpo have however given the clergyman a 14-day ultimatum for him to report and engage in peace talks or face their wrath.
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has urged members of the church to continue to join the one-week fasting and prayers to enable them to break through every obstacle towards new levels of victory.
Gospel musician and Man of God Sonnie Badu has added his voice as he peacefully tries to intervene, beseeching all groups to seek peace and understanding.
Sonnie Badu has reacted to the Nogokpo controversy via Social media. In the post, Dr Sonnie issued a disclaimer that he is reacting based on his own accord but not Agyin Asare.
According to Sonnie, what Bishop was explaining is not strange, saying that every town has witchcraft and sometimes when the principalities are agitated – they can cause mischief.
He added that In this case, like the bursting of the tires, Agyin Asare’s comments were more spiritual than physical which we understood.
The Rockhill Church Overseer, Dr Sonnie Badu however suggested to Archbishop Agyin Asare that he build a school for the people of Nogokpo to add to what they already have.
