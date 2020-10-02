Ghanaian gospel artiste Sonnie Badu has reacted to the death of Ray Styles of Penciled Celebrities.

The ‘Wonder God’ hitmaker took to social media to share the last conversation he had with Ray Styles before his demise.

In the conversation, Ray Styles was hopeful he will survive the surgery but unfortunately passed away recently.

Sonnie Badu shared on Instagram; “Rest in power. It’s taken a minute for me to say good bye @penciledcelebrities … rest in power , you fought a good fight and your faith in God was beautiful …. till we meet again.. it’s purple ???? #RIP“.

Read the chat below;

Before his death, it was reported that the talented young star was battling liver cancer and a Go-Fund-Me account was created to solicit for funds to undergo surgery.

He passed away on 1st October 2020 at the Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India after a failed surgery.

His death came as a big blow to Ghanaians as they were optimistic about his return.