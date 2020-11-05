- Advertisement -

Parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo has apologized and begged Ghanaians to forgive him over his comment to some NDC folks few days ago.

Some days ago, a video surfaced on social media where the actor turned politician was heard addressing some party supporters to beat up anyone who is caught trying to cheat during the upcoming December polls.

The comments has been condemned by Ghanaians who have described the comment as uncalled for and asking the politician to apologize for his choice of words because they want to have a peaceful elections.

Well, as usual of any politician seeking for votes, John Dumelo has apologized stating that he is a man of peace and would not in anyway incite violence during and after the elections.

He tweeted: “I’m whole heartedly sorry for my said video. I’m a man of peace and will always promote peace. Let’s make Ghana and Ayawaso West a better place”

