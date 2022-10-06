- Advertisement -

Actress Kisa Gbekle has issued an unqualified apology to Moesha Boduong for all the things she said about her after she went under the knife for body enhancement.

According to her, the apology she is giving out also goes to other ladies who have also undergone surgeries to enhance their bodies including herself.

In an interview, she mentioned that all that they did was for them to look nice and more beautiful but people attack them because they can’t afford it and therefore believe what they did was wrong.

She continued that though she didn’t insult Moesha for enhancing her body in the past, she only said it was wrong and now believes the statement she made as at that time was bad.

Kisa Gbekle advised that women who have given birth and feel their bodies are no longer nice can go in for a tummy tuck surgery for them to look nice.

Moesha can under huge criticism after it emerged that she has gone to Obengfo to have a hips and butts surgery to attract more potential customers.

Actress Kisa Gbekle also recently travelled to Greece to also have surgery to enhance her body at a cost of over GHC60K.