type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentI'm sorry - Kisa Gbekle tells Moesha Boduong
Entertainment

I’m sorry – Kisa Gbekle tells Moesha Boduong

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Moesha Boduong and Kisa Gbekle
Moesha Boduong and Kisa Gbekle
- Advertisement -

Actress Kisa Gbekle has issued an unqualified apology to Moesha Boduong for all the things she said about her after she went under the knife for body enhancement.

According to her, the apology she is giving out also goes to other ladies who have also undergone surgeries to enhance their bodies including herself.

In an interview, she mentioned that all that they did was for them to look nice and more beautiful but people attack them because they can’t afford it and therefore believe what they did was wrong.

She continued that though she didn’t insult Moesha for enhancing her body in the past, she only said it was wrong and now believes the statement she made as at that time was bad.

Kisa Gbekle advised that women who have given birth and feel their bodies are no longer nice can go in for a tummy tuck surgery for them to look nice.

Moesha can under huge criticism after it emerged that she has gone to Obengfo to have a hips and butts surgery to attract more potential customers.

Actress Kisa Gbekle also recently travelled to Greece to also have surgery to enhance her body at a cost of over GHC60K.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, October 6, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    81 ° F
    81 °
    81 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Thu
    81 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    82 °
    Sun
    83 °
    Mon
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News