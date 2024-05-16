I am sorry, please forgive me- Medikal apologizes to media houses

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal has rendered an unqualified apology to media houses in Ghana.

This comes after Medikal blasted Mzgee during a live interview, claiming Mzgee asked him unnecessary questions.

Following the interview, Medikal in a video that flew across social media platforms insulted Mzgee, Osei Kwame Despite, Fada Dickson, and the other workers and management of UTV.

As if that was not enough, Medikal extended the insults to other media houses, just like his confidant, Shatta Wale does.

Well, Medikal has come back to eat his words, saying that he never intended to disrespect any journalist or media house.

According to Medikal, “I love the media because they support my work, but I am that type of person, if you come at me, I will give you a response. Maybe my response might sound or come off as disrespectful, but I don’t intend to disrespect anyone“.

He went on to add “I am a human being and I make mistakes. I apologize for using certain words if I did, but within that heat of the period, I was ‘vexed’. I am not a robot, so obviously, I have feelings, but all the same, I want to say a shoutout to all the media houses who support me.”