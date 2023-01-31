The Leader of the Life Assembly Worship Church, Christian Kwabena Andrews also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has been on trending tabs for the past few days after he disclosed that his wife left him for impregnating his side chick.



While addressing his congregation, the man of God and politician revealed that his wife has abandoned her matrimonial home after he fathered a child with another woman.

According to Osofo Kyiri Abosom, his wife filed for divorce, demanded for half of his properties and also wants custody of their three children.

“It is all because I have a beautiful baby with another woman.” She has taken me to court because she wants my properties. She is moving from one court to another because of what she can get. Officially, I wish to announce that my wife and I are no longer together“, the man of God explained.

Well, new information reaching our outlet indicates that the self-acclaimed man of God also allegedly impregnated two house helps his wife brought into their home.

See post below;

According to the source, Kyiri Abosom allegedly married the two house helps he impregnated while still married to his wife.

This infidelity on the part of the man of God played a vital role in his wife filing for divorce and also demanding half of his property.