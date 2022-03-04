- Advertisement -

In the footage circulating on social media, the thick lady gave some validation to some popular assertions that South Africa women are the most voluptuous creatures on the continent.

The video captured the moment the woman mounted a stage to wiggle her heavily endowed butt as she thrilled clubbers with some sleek moves.

The lady’s bold sensual show off incited a rapturous reaction from revellers who took off their phones to record the epic moment of

Watch the video below.