A 33-year-old woman has allegedly been murdered by her husband in South Africa, only a day after she withdrew a domestic violence case against him.

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the body of Lindelani Nengovhela was found in a water-filled pit toilet in their yard at Mangodi Ha Sundou, Limpopo.

The couple was reportedly in a toxic relationship and the woman had filed a case of domestic violence against her husband that got him arrested.

The husband, identified as Livhuwani Madadzhe, also known as comedian SABC Livhu, was out on bail and was to appear again in Thohoyandou Magistrate”s Court next week but she went to court on Friday, January 27, and withdrew the case.

Limpopo police spokesperson said the husband aged 38, called the police on Saturday morning, stating that he could not locate his wife but was surprised to find her dead in the pit toilet in their yard.

“A preliminary probe conducted by the police at the scene led to the arrest of the suspect on a charge of murder,” Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said.