South African rapper Costa Titch collapses and dies on stage

Popular South African artiste and dancer, Costa Titch, has slumped and died following an alleged seizure episode on stage.
The 27-year-old musician was performing at the Ultra music festival in Johannesburg, in the late hours of Saturday, 11 March 2023, when he suddenly collapsed.
At the time of this publication, there was no certainty as to what led to the slumping or the cause of his death.
It is gathered that the ‘Big Flexa’ hitmaker had a history of epilepsy and it’s feared strobing lights on the stage triggered the seizure.
Watch the video of the moment Titch collapsed on stage
The news of Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.
Titch’s death comes after one of South Africa’s leading rappers Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed in February.
The 35-year-old was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.
AKA and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by an armed man who shot them at close range. The assailants then fled the scene on foot.
On Twitter, tributes have been pouring in since the news of Titch’s passing started floating on social media with many fans expressing utter shock.