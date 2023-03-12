South African rapper Costa Titch collapses and dies on stage

Popular South African artiste and dancer, Costa Titch, has slumped and died following an alleged seizure episode on stage.

The 27-year-old musician was performing at the Ultra music festival in Johannesburg, in the late hours of Saturday, 11 March 2023, when he suddenly collapsed.

At the time of this publication, there was no certainty as to what led to the slumping or the cause of his death.

It is gathered that the ‘Big Flexa’ hitmaker had a history of epilepsy and it’s feared strobing lights on the stage triggered the seizure.

Watch the video of the moment Titch collapsed on stage

The news of Titch’s death was confirmed by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on Twitter just before midnight and was followed by a string of sombre reactions from industry colleagues.

Titch’s death comes after one of South Africa’s leading rappers Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA, was shot and killed in February.

The 35-year-old was killed along with his close friend, the chef and entrepreneur Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane.

ALSO READ: CCTV footage shows moment rapper AKA was shot and killed

AKA and his friend were walking to their car when they were approached by an armed man who shot them at close range. The assailants then fled the scene on foot.

On Twitter, tributes have been pouring in since the news of Titch’s passing started floating on social media with many fans expressing utter shock.

BREAKING: South African rapper and dancer, Costa Titch, slumps and dies on stage



The 27-year-old rapper collapsed on stage during his performance at the Ultra South Africa festival, at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg. pic.twitter.com/Mf5EGEjy6d — KWEKU DERRICK (@kweku_derrick) March 12, 2023

Thank you Costa Titch for sharing your talent and creativity with us. Thank you for embracing South African cultures and languages. You have been one of the solid ones. Your passing adds to the the already existing trauma and pain. Megacy will forever hold you in their hearts??? pic.twitter.com/5HtYfHGJth — The Iron Duke (@ThembaENgcobo1) March 11, 2023

What the hell is happening in the intertainment industry in South Africa? Few days ago it was Dj Sumbody, Vusi maR5, AKA & now Costa Titch just passed on after having a seizure on stage. #RIPCostaTitch #CostaTitch pic.twitter.com/UxGfYTD7mG — Man’s NOT Barry Roux ? (@AdvoBarryRoux) March 11, 2023

Rest in peace South African music sensation Costa Titch who collapsed on stage today and drop dead, its really a hard time for South Africans at this point, it was AKA now Costa

Man is just 27

It's sad

RIP legend ?pic.twitter.com/XTnFRVv26E — Pamilerin Adegoke (@UnclePamilerin) March 11, 2023

This is so heart breaking

RIP ? Costa Titch ? pic.twitter.com/YyM0FJRr3s — @5haron-baby (@melanin5queen) March 11, 2023