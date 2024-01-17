type here...
South African socialite Cyan Boujee reportedly starts peeing on herself due to complications with her BBL

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
South African socialite Cyan Boujee reportedly starts peeing on herself due to complications with her BBL
According to trending reports on social media notably X formerly Twitter, she pees on herself anywhere she is.

Cyan Boujee Cyan Boujee, officially known as Honour Zuma Zacn is a well-known figure in South Africa.

She’s a model, disc jockey, brand ambassador, social media influencer, YouTuber, Instagram sensation, content creator, make-up artist, and philanthropist.

Boujee is famous for her social media content and boasts a massive following across several platforms where she also shares captivating photos.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

She initially started as a makeup artist and began posting tutorials and brand content as her fame and following grew on social media.

On her social media platforms, Boujee also shares lifestyle videos of herself having fun, living her best life, and showcasing her modelling ventures.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story…

Source:GHpage

