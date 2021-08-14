South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor involved in car crash on Aveyime road

- Advertisement -

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor has been involved in a road crash.

According to Citi News, the legislator who is also a member of Parliament’s Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee escaped unhurt.

The Saturday [August 14, 2021] car crash according to Citi News sources occurred on the Aveyime road in the Volta Region while the MP and some of his colleagues were returning to Accra after attending the funeral ceremony of the father of his colleague parliamentarian, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the region.

Reports indicate that a KIA truck loaded with concrete blocks ran into the MP’s vehicle, forcing the car to somersault twice.

However, no casualties have been confirmed yet.

Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey who was part of the team from the funeral has been speaking to Citi News about the unfortunate incident.

“We were travelling from the funeral of the father of the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa. We were on our way to Accra when a KIA truck loaded with blocks just crossed the convoy. Rockson’s car somersaulted twice with the four wheels up. So we had to rush him out of the car. As we speak now, he is doing well, and we are on our way to the hospital to seek medical treatment”, he narrated.