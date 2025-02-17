type here...
South Korean Actress Kim Sae-Ron, 24, Found Dead

By Armani Brooklyn
A piece od sad news that has hit the K-Drama industry confirms the death of South Korean actress Kim Sae-Ron.

As confirmed, she was found dead in her Seoul home.

According to a report by the police, the 24-year-old was found dead by a friend at around 4:55 p.m. (07:55 GMT) on Sunday in the Seongsu-dong district.

Meanwhile, authorities have stated that no signs of foul play were detected, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of death.

Kim began her career as a child actor and was regarded as one of South Korea’s most promising young talents.

