South Sudan: Severe heat wave strikes as citizens use the sun to fry eggs (Video)

Two weeks ago, South Sudan’s government closed down schools due to extreme heat across the country.

The health and education ministries said temperatures were expected to steadily drop with the rainy season set to begin in the coming days.

South Sudan in recent years has experienced adverse effects of climate change, with extreme heat, flooding and drought reported during different seasons.

During the heat wave two weeks ago, the country registered temperatures up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit).

Teachers were urged to minimize playground activities to early morning or indoors, ventilate classrooms, provide water during school time and monitor children for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.



Unfortunately, the heat wave is still on as a video that is circulating on social media shows a South Sudanese using the sun to fry an egg.

In the video, the young man can be seen walking into his kitchen and walking out with two eggs alongside a frying pan.

He put the frying pan inside the sun and broke the eggs into it. Shockingly, the eggs fried as if it was put on fire.

The frightening fact is that the sun is 150 million kilometres away from the Earth, that’s like the distance covered going to China from Ghana 25,000 times.

And you can fit in 1 million earths inside the sun.

