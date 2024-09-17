type here...
Sparqlyn Honors Paramount Chief of Asere, Aims to Unite Ga-Adangbe States Through Music

By Armani Brooklyn
Sparqlyn

The Development Chief of Krobo Odomase, Nene Kanneh Larweh I, known in showbiz as Sparqlyn, has paid homage to the Paramount Chief of the Asere Traditional Area, HRM Nii Nikoi Olai Amashie III, during this year’s Homowo Festival.

Sparqlyn was a member of the defunct hiplife group, Dunsin.He was widely called Kele. Dunsin, as a trio, released their maiden album in 2009, titled, ”?y?ade?yie”.

The album was nominated for Hiplife Song of the Year at the 2008 edition of Ghana Music Awards.

He went solo in 2018 after working with the group for over a decade. In January 2023, he was enstooled as the Development Chief of Krobo Odumase in the Eastern Region.

Explaining the rationale behind his visit to the Paramount Chief of Asere, Sparqlyn stated;

“Even though I am a Krobo from Krobo Odumase, we are working hard to unite all the Ga-Adangbe states so that we will all be under one umbrella as Ga-Adangbe”.

According to him, HRM Nii Nikoi Olai Amashie III, the Paramount Chief, asked him to produce a song that promotes the Ga-Adangbe state and its culture so that it can be used to celebrate their festivals.

Sparqlyn intends to pay an honorary visit to all seven of the Paramount Chiefs of the Ga State during this year’s Homowo celebrations.

Source:GHpage

