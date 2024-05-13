Speak English in your next reply- Dremo says as he drops another diss song for Sarkodie

The beef between Nigerians and Ghanaians regarding who is better when it comes to music is not ending anytime soon.

Nigerian songwriter, singer, record producer, recording artist, and stage performer, Aboriomoh Femi Raymond, known by his stage name Dremo, has fired another shot at Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie.

In a new diss song released by the musician, the rapper has asked Sarkodie to speak English should he decide to reply to his new diss song for him.

According to him, Sarkodie always brags about being the best, however, finds it difficult to disseminate information in English in his songs.

He has dared the rapper to reply to his new diss song in English, saying that he is waiting for his reply patiently.

This comes after the Ghanaian rapper released a new song dubbed “Brag” where he stated categorically “Before Wizkid came I was already doing it. Davido started when I was improving it. Then Odogwu came through, Blacksherif to Asake, yet I’m still going”.

Sarkodie claims Kwaw Kese, Amerado, Eno Barony, Strongman, and Medikal among other Nigerian rappers are not his fear but “My biggest competition is Kendrick & Cole.”