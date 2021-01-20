Speaker of Parliament orders all MP’s to go for COVID-19 test

- Advertisement -

The Speaker of Parliament Hon. Alban Bagbin has ordered that all 275 members of parliament should undergo a compulsory COVID-19 test.

With the rise of positive cases in the country and with the confirmation of the second wave of the Coronavirus, it has become imperative for strict measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Ghana has already lost some big men since the outbreak of the virus last year and this has informed the Speakers decision to have all parliamentarians conduct the test to prevent it from spreading in the house.

The speaker said: “All members of Parliament are accordingly requested to avail themselves for this important medical screening exercise scheduled as follows – Wednesday 20th to Friday, January 22, 2021. COVID-19 is real and deadly, at the end of the day if we find out that a member or some members haven’t gone through the screening we’ll advise ourselves as to what to do”

As it stands now Ghana’s positive case count stands at 2,174 with the death toll sitting at 358.

The police and other security agencies have been tasked to ensure that citizens obey all the COVID-19 protocols which have been announced to prevent the spread of the virus.