Black Star’s 3-2 win over South Korea in their second group match in the ongoing Qatar 2022 world cup has brought joy to all Ghanaians across the globe.

The highly competitive game saw the 2 football teams exhibiting their skills and aggressiveness to win the match.

After a 2 nil lead by the Black Stars in the first half, the South Koreans equalized in the early minutes of the second half of the game.

When hopes were nearly lost and the hearts of Ghanaians raised to an abnormal rate, Mohammed Kudus came in to save the situation, scoring a brace and third for Ghana.

The Ajax playmaker’s goal which many have described as ‘the saviour goal’ put Ghana in the lead. Kudos to Kudus!!!.

A video has surfaced to this effect following the narrow escape victory of the Black Stars of Ghana over South Korea.

In the moment of joy as sighted in the video, The Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin took to the dancing floor and made some moves while in the office.

An excited Alban dressed in a Ghana jersey together with people in the office shared in the joy of Ghana’s victory